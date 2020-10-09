Philly Police Reveal New Details in Deadly Germantown Shooting Rampage

What to Know A man "on a rampage" armed with an assault-style rifle shot at a person inside a Germantown church before stealing a car early Thursday morning, police said.

The gunman then crashed the car and wound up shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman during a carjacking attempt, Philadelphia police said.

Police would later shoot and kill the man after they say he refused to drop his weapon, tried to steal a police car and fired on officers.

A minutes-long rampage through part of Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood early Thursday morning ended with a young woman dead and the man suspected of killing her shot and killed by police officers.

On Friday, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and other leaders in the Philadelphia Police Department addressed the deadly rampage where police said multiple officers opened fire and the suspect shot at police and civilians.

Outlaw said the shooter had no regard for the lives of others.

"Yesterday, a violent and armed individual began a cycle of events that will forever change the lives of countless people," Outlaw said.

In the hours after Thursday morning's deadly incident, Philadelphia Police Department Sgt. Eric Gripp called the gunman a "deranged individual who was on a rampage."

A "deranged individual who was on a rampage" was shot and killed by officers after firing shots in a church, stealing a car, killing a young woman during a carjacking attempt, trying to steal a police car and firing at officers, @PhillyPolice say. https://t.co/6oybICueSV pic.twitter.com/8PaTsPVtwX — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) October 8, 2020

The incident began around 4 a.m. when the 29-year-old man who police have yet to name, armed with an assault-style weapon, entered a building at Saint Luke's Episcopal Church on the 5400 block of Germantown Avenue and approached an employee, Philadelphia police said.

He shot at the worker and took her car keys and then drove off in that worker's car before crashing along Greene Street, police said. The woman wasn't hurt.

The man then got out of that car around 4:15 a.m. and tried to carjack a woman, firing several shots, Gripp said. But, that woman was able to get away.

He then attacked and shot a 19-year-old woman driving an Infiniti around Chelten Avenue and Greene Street, police said.

Officers who rushed to the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls found the injured young woman in her car and rushed her to the hospital where she died a short time later, Gripp said.

The armed man then ran off. Officers in a marked police van encountered the man a short distance later and ordered him to drop the assault-style rifle - which the man then pointed at officers, Gripp said. Officers opened fire on the man, but don't think they hit him.

The man fled on Greene Street then onto Rittenhouse Street.

Two other officers caught up to the suspect and he fired at least one shot at their marked police vehicle, police said. The officers got out and returned fire, and then the suspect tried to drive away in the police car, but the keys weren't in the car.

The man then began walking down Germantown Avenue, Gripp said. Police again ordered him to drop the weapon.

Police then shot the man along Germantown Avenue, investigators said. The man died a short time later at the hospital.

None of the four 14th District officers who fired shots were injured, police said.

The investigation was very active Thursday morning. Gripp said it didn't appear that the gunman had any previous connections to any of the people involved.

Philadelphia has been ravaged by deadly violence in 2020, with the homicide count of at least at 371 up 40% year to date and already exceeding the total number of people killed last year. Just in recent days, multiple teenagers have been gunned down and at least one man died in a mass shooting in Frankford.

The deadly rampage also occurred a day after Philadelphia’s mayor and city council announced a lawsuit against Pennsylvania, pushing for the ability to enact new gun laws.

This story is developing and will be updated.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.