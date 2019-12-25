George Washington’s Crossing Is a Go as Re-enactors Mark Christmas River Crossing

"George Washington" and his "troops" are set to make their annual Christmas Day trip across the Delaware River.

The 67th annual re-enactment of Washington's daring Christmas 1776 crossing of the river takes place Wednesday afternoon. The group will board boats and cross the river from Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, to Titusville, New Jersey.

The ceremony at Washington Crossing Historic Park in Bucks County starts at 1 p.m., with the crossing set to take place around 1:30 p.m., organizers said.

Organizers say this year's river crossing is a go after conditions on the river grounded the boats the last couple of Christmases.

The free Christmas tradition normally draws large crowds of families and fans of history to both sides of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Boats ferried thousands of soldiers, hundreds of horses and 18 cannons across the river during the original crossing. Washington's troops marched downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton.