floyd verdict reaction

Mayor Jim Kenney Calls for Citywide Prayer Following Verdict in George Floyd's Death

Emotions are running very high as the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was announced Tuesday afternoon, and Philadelphia's mayor asked for residents to join in prayer tonight.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has long been in the camp that George Floyd died unjustly at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

He became the first local elected official to tweet about the emotional reactions coming from the highly anticipated verdict in the case of officer charged with Floyd's death, Derek Chauvin.

The verdict was announced early Tuesday evening after the jury told the judge in the case at about 3:30 p.m. that they had reached a decision. Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges.

Chauvin, 46, was tried on 2nd and 3rd degree murder charges as well as manslaughter.

Thousands have gathered in cities and towns across the United States. In Philadelphia, 1,000 National Guardsmen are patrolling city streets at the behest of Kenney and Gov. Tom Wolf.

Many businesses in numerous neighborhoods throughout the city were boarded up in anticipation of the verdict.

