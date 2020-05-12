Gentlemens’ Clubs, Stripped of Business During Pandemic, Entitled to Relief, Judge Rules

“Simply put, Congress did not pick winners and losers in the PPP,” U.S. District Judge Matthew Leitman wrote.

strip clubs
FILE - Getty Images

Strip club workers and owners, losing their shirts in this coronavirus pandemic, cannot be barred from emergency federal loans and grants, a federal judge ruled on Monday, according to NBC News.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Leitman sided with plaintiffs, led by the DV Diamond Club in Flint, Michigan, and said the Small Business Administration — in doling out finds from the Paycheck Protection Program — cannot exclude legal businesses deemed to be of a “prurient sexual nature.”

The PPP, created through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, was designed to draw maximum applicants and make "loan guarantees widely available to small businesses across the commercial spectrum," according to the judge.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Wawa Welcome America’s 2020 Independence Day Festival to Be Held Virtually

Pennsylvania 3 hours ago

Pennsylvania Plans to Test Every Nursing Home Resident, Employee for COVID-19

“Simply put, Congress did not pick winners and losers in the PPP,” Leitman ruled. "Instead, through the PPP, Congress provided temporary paycheck support to all Americans."

Read the full story at NBC News.com.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us