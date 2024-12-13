Look to the sky! A meteor shower will be visible tonight over our entire region.

The Geminid Meteor Shower is expected to peak around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.

Moon could impact viewing the shower

Tonight, the moon will be 50% illuminated and will play a factor in how well we can see the meteors.

We usually can see as many as 100 meteors per hour with this shower but the moon may reduce how many we can see this time.

For best viewing, look in the area of the sky that is farthest away from where the moon is located.

Best rates are expected to occur around 2 a.m., but meteors will be visible all night long.

Bundle up when you go outside to see the meteors

Don't forget to dress warmly tonight as temperatures will drop to the 20s with windchills in the teens.

We are very lucky to have clear skies all night long for a chance to view this meteor shower.

The meteors originate from the Asteroid 3200 Phaethon that was discovered in 1983 and matches the orbit of the Geminids.

This shower is considered to be one of the best and most reliable meteor showers every year.