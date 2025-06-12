In the city of Philadelphia, over 60,000 people consider themselves part of the LGBTQ+ community. With such a big number, there's a local organization working to build community while also volunteering with the aim of making the city a better place.

The volunteer organization, Gay For Good, is fostering a sense of community between their volunteers and local residents to promote diversity, respect and inclusion.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"We mobilize the LGBTQ plus community to find volunteer opportunities in our local community to strengthen ties to the Philadelphia area," said Caitlin Forde, a member of the Gay For Good Philly leadership team.

The organization was established in 2008 and has always had a mission of bringing people together through acts of service. And now, 17 years later, there are 21 chapters that exist across the country.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Gay for Good shared that they want to inspire more involvement in issues that not only effect the LGBTQ+ community but everyone else as well. Additionally, they want to increase awareness to LGBTQ+ representation and encompass more authentic interactions.

The group describes themselves as an organization that sticks to their core values of building community, promoting DEI initiatives and advancing sustainability.

The group also said they're open to everyone regardless of their self-expression and they take pride in making their volunteers feel celebrated, seen and safe.

With chapters across major cities including Philadelphia, there are a wide range of virtual and in-person volunteer events to meet everyone's niche.

Last year, the organization worked with seven nonprofits in the city, had 11 volunteer projects, and reported 80 acts of service.

"I think that our members really value being able to be around likeminded people who are trying to give back to the community," Forde said.

As their numbers grow each year, Gay For Good says their actions are all part of their efforts to build a stronger and better sense of community as well as make a difference and be part of something bigger through one act of kindness at a time.