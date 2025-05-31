Gaudreau family hosts inaugural 5K to honor Johnny and Matthew in NJ

Last summer's tragic deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau was not the end of their legacies, as the Gaudreau family honored them by raising money for a cause they loved on Saturday.

The Gaudreau family's inaugural 5K and family fun day event took place at the Washington Lake Park in Sewell, New Jersey, where they raised money for a new adaptive playground for the Archbishop Damiano School in Westville, which services students with disabilities.

People from the local Gloucester County community and across the world wanted to take part in the event to honor Johnny and Matthew's memories. In fact, the event sold out in-person tickets and sold virtual tickets to people globally.

For Guy and Jane Gaudreau, Johnny and Matthew's parents, the event highlights not just their sons' incredible skills on the ice, but also who they were outside of hockey.

“Keeping the boys’ legacies and their names alive. There is so many people we can help and that’s what we want to do," Jane said.

"Good kids, humble, kindhearted. That meant more to Jane and I than them being good hockey players," Guy said.

Other friends and family at the event spoke about how special Johnny and Matthew were and how much they are missed.

“I hope they know how much we miss them," said Devin Joyce, Johnny and Matthew's brother-in-law. "Yeah, just how much we miss them.”

"They were amazing athletes. They did so much in their life. But they are just incredible people," another attendee said.

And now, they're legacy will live on with a new playground, and in the memories of those who knew them.

"I know they are just so incredibly proud of everything our family has done for them," Jane said.