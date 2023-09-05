A gas station attendant was ambushed and shot by a robber in Southwest Philadelphia on July 23, 2023, police said.

The 23-year-old worker was shot once in the foot after struggling with the suspect who later fled on foot and is now wanted by police.

Officials believe the suspect is between 25 and 30 years old and was seen wearing a light blue jacket with a dark blue stripe. He had on white shorts and sneakers that had a gray, black, and white multi-colored design. He was wearing a smartwatch with an orange wristband.

The entire incident was caught on camera at the Conoco Gas Station on 5364 Lindbergh Boulevard right by South 56 Street.

In the video, the robber is seen waiting by a gas pump before running toward the worker who was entering the mart.

The two can be seen struggling before the attendant is shot and the suspect enters the mart with the gun in his hand.

While in the mart, the surveillance camera shows the suspect going into the register, grabbing a handful of coins, and then leaving. He can then be seen running away.

If you have any information, please call 911 or submit a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.