Gas Prices Rise in NJ, Around Nation

Gas prices rose across the nation and in New Jersey, but analysts say they expect pump prices to level off in coming days and weeks.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.85, up eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.45 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.79, up three cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.41 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts expect supplies to increase as refinery maintenance comes to an end, which will likely lead to stabilized if not declining gas prices.