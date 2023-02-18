New Jersey

Gas Prices Drop in NJ, Dip Slightly Around Nation at Large

Gas prices have dropped locally, down about five cents from last week

By The Associated Press

gas

Gas prices dropped in New Jersey and dipped slightly around the nation at large amid a decline in demand and fluctuating oil prices.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.30, down five cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.61 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.42, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying $3.52 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say crude oil prices declined at the end of the week after rising earlier in anticipation of increased demand after China lifted coronavirus lockdown restrictions. If gasoline demand remains low, they say, “drivers may see only moderate price increases amid growing total domestic stocks.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Jerseygas prices
