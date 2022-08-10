Gas Leak Leaves Strong Odor Wafting Across South Jersey: Police

Authorities are investigating a truck stop off of Interstate 295 in Gloucester County after numerous reports of a strong odor in neighborhoods across South Jersey.
NBC10, as well as county officials in New Jersey, received several calls Wednesday afternoon from residents in Gloucester and Camden counties reporting a strong odor of natural gas outside.
Gloucester Township police department in Camden County tweeted, "Officials are currently investigating a natural gas leak in the East Greenwich/Paulsboro area in Gloucester County."
SkyForce10 was over the TA Travel Center truck stop along I-295 in Paulsboro, Gloucester County where emergency crews responded shortly before 5 p.m.
