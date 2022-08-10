SOUTH JERSEY

Gas Leak Leaves Strong Odor Wafting Across South Jersey: Police

NBC10 received several calls Wednesday afternoon from residents in Gloucester and Camden counties reporting a strong odor of natural gas outside

By Christine Mattson

Authorities are investigating a truck stop off of Interstate 295 in Gloucester County after numerous reports of a strong odor in neighborhoods across South Jersey.

NBC10, as well as county officials in New Jersey, received several calls Wednesday afternoon from residents in Gloucester and Camden counties reporting a strong odor of natural gas outside.

Gloucester Township police department in Camden County tweeted, "Officials are currently investigating a natural gas leak in the East Greenwich/Paulsboro area in Gloucester County."

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

SkyForce10 was over the TA Travel Center truck stop along I-295 in Paulsboro, Gloucester County where emergency crews responded shortly before 5 p.m.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

SOUTH JERSEYNew JerseyCamden CountyGloucester CountyOdor
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us