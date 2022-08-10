Gas Leak Leaves Strong Odor Wafting Across South Jersey: Police

Authorities are investigating a truck stop off of Interstate 295 in Gloucester County after numerous reports of a strong odor in neighborhoods across South Jersey.

NBC10, as well as county officials in New Jersey, received several calls Wednesday afternoon from residents in Gloucester and Camden counties reporting a strong odor of natural gas outside.

Gloucester Township police department in Camden County tweeted, "Officials are currently investigating a natural gas leak in the East Greenwich/Paulsboro area in Gloucester County."

Smell natural gas outside? Gloucester Township Police has been receiving NUMEROUS 911 calls for a smell of natural gas in Gloucester Township.

Officials are currently investigating a natural gas leak in the East Greenwich/Paulsboro area in Gloucester County. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/7Yv7i5yGW1 — GloucesterTwpPolice (@GloTwpPolice) August 10, 2022

SkyForce10 was over the TA Travel Center truck stop along I-295 in Paulsboro, Gloucester County where emergency crews responded shortly before 5 p.m.

This story is developing and will be updated.