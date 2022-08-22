Gary Busey Grabbed Women's Buttocks at NJ Convention, Police Complaint Alleges

Actor Gary Busey allegedly tried to undo a woman’s bra and grabbed the buttocks of two others during a New Jersey horror movie convention this month.

The allegations are detailed in a criminal complaint obtained by NBC10. They involve accusations by two women and the father of another, who allege the actor committed criminal sexual offenses at the annual Monster Mania Convention in Cherry Hill, which took place Aug. 12-14.

Two of the women reported to police that they were having their picture taken with Busey when he put his face near one of the women’s breasts and “asked where she got them” before attempting to unlatch her bra strap, according to the complaint. The second woman said he grabbed her buttocks.

The next day, a man told Cherry Hill police detectives that Busey had assaulted his daughter. Detectives spoke to her and she said Busey also grabbed her buttocks during a photoshoot at the convention, according to the criminal complaint.

Busey committed the alleged acts “for the purpose of sexually arousing or sexually gratifying himself or degrade the victim, using physical force or coercion,” the complaint states.

After detectives contacted the actor, he initially denied groping anyone but then asked the detectives to apologize to the victims and to talk them our of pursuing complaints, according to the complaint.

He also allegedly told detectives “that sometimes it is possible to accidentally touch someone in a specific body part.”

Busey, 78, best known for playing the musician Buddy Holly in the 1978 film “The Buddy Holly Story,” was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment.

NBC10 reached out to Busey’s representatives, but they have not responded.

The Monster-Mania Convention said in a Facebook post that after attendees complained, an unspecified “celebrity guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return."

“Monster-Mania also encouraged the attendees to contact the police to file a report," the company said, adding that behavior that compromised the safety and well-being of attendees would not be tolerated. “Monster-Mania will continue to assist the authorities in any and every way possible," it said.