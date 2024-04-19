New Jersey

Probe underway into Garden State Parkway school bus fire that sent 10 students fleeing

The bus was carrying students from Ocean City Intermediate School from an outing to their homes in Sea Isle City. The bus was destroyed by flames

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities in New Jersey are investigating what caused a school bus to burst into flames on a busy highway with 10 students aboard.

The driver and all 10 students were able to safely get off the bus after the fire broke out Wednesday afternoon on the Garden State Parkway in Upper Township and no one was hurt.

The bus was carrying students from Ocean City Intermediate School from an outing to their homes in Sea Isle City.

Bus driver, students not hurt during school bus fire at the Jersey Shore
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The vehicle was destroyed by flames.

New Jersey State Police said Friday the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseyGarden State Parkway
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us