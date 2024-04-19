Probe underway into Garden State Parkway school bus fire that sent 10 students fleeing

Authorities in New Jersey are investigating what caused a school bus to burst into flames on a busy highway with 10 students aboard.

The driver and all 10 students were able to safely get off the bus after the fire broke out Wednesday afternoon on the Garden State Parkway in Upper Township and no one was hurt.

The bus was carrying students from Ocean City Intermediate School from an outing to their homes in Sea Isle City.

The vehicle was destroyed by flames.

New Jersey State Police said Friday the cause of the fire remains under investigation.