Gang members sentenced in shootings that left 3 dead, officials say

Three members of a Strawberry Mansion-based gang -- that called themselves the "Big Naddy Gang" -- have been sentenced to serve decades in prison after being convicted for their roles in the deaths of three people who were killed in September of 2021, officials said Monday.

On Monday morning, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the convictions and sentencings of three people -- Dontae Sutton, 21, Jamir Brunson-Gans, 22, and Elijah Soto, 20 -- for their roles in the slayings of three people and their involvement of non-fatal shootings of several others in September of 2021.

All three men pleaded guilty to murder, aggravated assault and related offenses in February.

"These young men have been held accountable for taking the life of a completely innocent woman and mother of two and for terrorizing a community with their wonton disregard for public safety," Krasner said in a statement.

The three men were convicted for the Sept. 29, 2021 death of Chaundrah Jones, a mother of two. Jones was killed after the three men followed her vehicle after she, and two other women, left a birthday party.

The men tailed Jones' vehicle and shot it 49 times when it neared the intersection of 33rd and Diamond Streets. In this incident, Jones was killed and the two other women were wounded.

Officials have said that this incident was a contract killing that went bad, and the day after the shooters realized that they had targeted the wrong people.

Investigators later determined that Sutton, Brunson-Gans, and Soto were hired by another man, Jahlil Williams, who officials claimed was the leader of another street group known as Omerta, to conduct the attack for $10,000.

Williams was subsequently indicted federally for RICO, homicide, and related charges, officials said.

Along with that shooting, Sutton, Brunson-Gans, and Soto also plead to the murder of Jordan Murray that happened on September 6, 2021.

In this case, Murray was shot nine times on the 2200 block of West Huntingdon over what investigators determined was a dispute that grew out of an argument on Instagram.

Sutton and Soto were also implicated in the murder of Jerrick Jenkins, which occurred on September 18, 2021, on the 2900 block of West York Street, officials said.

Sutton was sentenced to serve 40 to 80 years in prison while Brunson-Gans was sentenced to serve 35 to 70 years and Soto was sentenced to serve 30 to 60 years behind bars.