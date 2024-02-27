An aspiring NBA basketball player was hurt during a visit to Philadelphia over the weekend.

Terry Roberts, a guard for the G League's Long Island Nets, was hurt while in Philly early Sunday.

“Terry Roberts was the victim of a crime on Sunday morning in Philadelphia, and we are in the process of gathering more information about the incident," the Long Island Nets said in a statement.

"He is currently in stable condition, and he is expected to make a full recovery. Our thoughts are with him and family at this time. Due to the ongoing law enforcement investigation, we will have no further comment."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The team didn't reveal how Roberts was hurt or what he was doing in Philly. His team last played Saturday in Uniondale, New York.

Roberts, 23, is a Long Island native who played his college basketball at the University of Georgia.

NBC10 is working to gather details about how Roberts was hurt.