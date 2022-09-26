Philadelphia

Funeral to Be Held for Philly Parks and Rec Worker Killed by Stray Bullet

Fletcher was caught in the crossfire at the Mill Creek Playground when the teen began shooting at a group returning fire

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBC Universal, Inc.

City leaders and members of a West Philadelphia community will gather Monday for the funeral of a parks and recreation employee who was killed by a stray bullet outside the rec center she served.

The viewing and funeral for Tiffany Fletcher, a 41-year-old mother of three gunned down earlier this month at the Mill Creek Playground, will be held at the Deliverance Evangelistic Church. Free shuttle services from the playground to the church will be available for the community starting at 8: 45 a.m.

The viewing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., with the funeral taking place at 11 a.m.

Fletcher was described as someone who cared greatly about her community and answered the call to service.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“She was a wonderful girl. She loved everybody. She gave you the shirt off her back, she gave you the food off her table,” one of Fletcher’s nieces said at a press conference earlier this month.

Fletcher was caught in the crossfire at the Mill Creek Playground when the teen began shooting at a group returning fire, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said.

Fletcher only began working at the rec center this spring, heeding the call for more staffers needed to open pools during the summer, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said. Ott Lovell said. She worked as a pool maintenance attendant and agreed to stay beyond the summer to work at the rec center located less than two blocks from where she and her family lived.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

2 Teens Shot in Philly's Nicetown Neighborhood

Northeast Philadelphia 9 hours ago

Video: Northeast Philly Wawa Ransacked by Group of ‘100 Juveniles'

A 14-year-old was charged with her murder.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaWest PhiladelphiaMill Creek
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us