What to Know Police officers from across South Jersey and beyond will honor the life of fallen Deptford Township Police Officer Robert "Bobby" Shisler at his funeral on Wednesday May 17, 2023.

Shisler died May 7 in the hospital where he had been treated since a March 10 encounter, which also left a pedestrian dead. The 27-year-old Shisler had served on the force for four years.

Authorities said Shisler tried to stop 24-year-old Mitchell Negron Jr. as Negron walked on a roadway in Deptford, but Negron instead fled on foot. Shisler ran after him and both men were shot in an ensuing struggle. Negron was pronounced dead at the scene, while Shisler suffered a leg wound.

Law enforcement from near and far and the South Jersey community where Robert "Bobby" Shisler served will pause Wednesday for the funeral for the fallen Deptford Township police officer.

Shisler died on May 7 after being wounded in a shooting while on duty nearly two months earlier.

NBC10's Brenna Weick reports from Deptford Township, New Jersey, Wednesday morning as the community and fellow law enforcement plan to memorialize Fallen Police Officer Robert "Bobby" Shisler at his funeral.

Here are details about final honors for Shisler, who was the first Deptford officer killed in the line of duty:

Funeral Details for 'Bobby' Shisler

Shisler's funeral is being held on Wednesday, May 17, at Pfleeger Concert Hall at Rowan University, 201 Mullica Hill Rd, Glassboro, NJ, according to his obituary posted to the Boucher Funeral Home's website.

Relatives and friends are invited for a viewing from 9 a.m. to noon. The funeral will begin at noon and will be livestreamed on this page.

Funeral info for Officer Robert Shisler.

Interment will be private following the funeral.

Before the funeral, you can watch Shisler's body was taken from the funeral home to Rowan live on this page around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Some people lined the streets to honor Shisler and traffic stopped along the route.

Deptford police said parking will be available for free at Nexus Properties.

Shisler was an avid hunter and weightlifter and played college baseball at South Carolina's Presbyterian College, according to his obituary. He was survived by his parents, two siblings and three grandparents.

First Deptford Officer Killed in Line of Duty

On March 10, the 27-year-old officer conducted a pedestrian stop on Delsea Drive in Deptford Township, New Jersey, police said. During the stop, a man, who police identified as 24-year-old Mitchell Negron Jr., ran off on foot, investigators said.

Officer Shisler chased after him and a struggle ensued between the two men, according to investigators. During the struggle, both men shot each other, officials said. A Taurus .38 special revolver, which was not Shisler’s service weapon, was recovered at the scene, according to investigators.

Negron was pronounced dead at the scene while Shisler was taken to a Philadelphia hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Shisler spent several weeks in the hospital where he underwent multiple surgeries and extensive treatment. During that time he received support from the Deptford Township community.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the Shisler family during this difficult time of bereavement,” Deptford Township Police Chief Joseph Smith wrote while announcing Shisler's death. “Though nothing can take away the pain of his passing, Bobby's incredible strength and bravery will be an unforgettable example of being Deptford strong. He was the best of ALL of us."

Shortly after the news of Shisler's death, officers consoled each other outside the Deptford Police Department. They draped a black cloth over Shisler's police cruiser before crossing the bridge into Pennsylvania.

Deptford Mayor Paul Medany said Shisler -- a four-year vet of the force -- was the first Deptford Police officer killed in the line of duty. He also said his death will impact the community for a long time.

"It's a tragic situation," Medany said. "The community coming together, that's great. But nobody ever wants to see this happen in any community in the United States of America."

Officer Shisler was the first line-of-duty death for Deptford PD. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/po9wZA2LDH — Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) May 9, 2023

Last week, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Attorney General Matthew Platkin expressed their condolences to Shisler's family on Twitter.

"We are forever grateful to our law enforcement officers for putting their lives on the line to keep us safe," Murphy wrote.

Sending our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Deptford Police Officer Bobby Shisler. We are forever grateful to our law enforcement officers for putting their lives on the line to keep us safe. https://t.co/qlDcvNRudQ — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 8, 2023