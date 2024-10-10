Funeral hymn? Calum Scott ‘Dancing On My Own' in Philly day after Phillies lose

In a move that could be considered aggravating a fresh wound or perhaps, performing a funeral dirge for a fallen season -- or, maybe it's just unfortunate timing -- U.K.-based performer Calum Scott will play in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

The singer, whose version of the Robyn song "Dancing On My Own," was embraced by the Phillies during a failed World Series run a few years back, is scheduled to play the Fillmore Philadelphia at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Scott's remixed version of "Dancing On My Own," served as something of an anthem for the Phillies' lineup after players celebrated prior postseason successes by blasting the ballad in their locker room.

But, after Wednesday night's loss to the New York Mets to end the Phillies' season, the song may strike a more somber note.

In an interview last year with NBC10's Frances Wang, Scott said he was excited to come back to Philadelphia after performing here in 2022.

"I love Philadelphia so much," he said. "The love from, obviously from the guys in the 2022 series, and the love in Philadelphia was just unreal...it's just magic."

Scott said he grew up as a fan of the Toronto Blue Jays because he has family in Canada.

But, he said he finds baseball "electric" and said it has been amazing to have his version of "Dancing On My Own" embraced by the city and the team.

Scott is on tour of North America and will head to the west coast for several shows after a stop in Philly, then heads to Australia for a number of shows at the start of the new year.

Tickets for Thursday night's show are on sale now at LiveNation.com.