From retirement to rookie: 68-year-old becomes the oldest-ever rookie lifeguard in Atlantic City

A retired doctor decided to dive back into the workforce but he is now helping others in a different way.

At 68 years old, Dr. Marc Plotnick became the oldest-ever rookie to ever join the Atlantic City beach patrol.

A year and a half after retiring from a long career in medicine, Plotnick knew he wanted to go back to work.

"It's just another way of saving lives," said Plotnick.

Over the winter time, Plotnick approached Atlantic City Beach Deputy Chief David Russo about the lifeguard position.

"He just walked over to me one day. He said I'd like to become a lifeguard, is there an age limit,” said Russo. “I said, there's no age limit. You just got to start training right now.”

Plotnick had successfully completed his test and training at the lifeguard rookie academy.

Although Plotnick is triple the age of his fellow lifeguards, he has been climbing the ranks ever since he joined.

"It’s nice. I mean, I feel like we get more wisdom from him. I must say he's a very hard worker,” said Kelly Poltorak of Atlantic City Beach Patrol.

On Polnick's second day on the job, he and other Atlantic City lifeguards saved several people during two separate rescues.

"I felt very good that I was able to perform and do the job. The way they trained me to do it,” said Plotnick.

Beachgoers may see Plotnick again next summer if he passes the physical requirements a second time.