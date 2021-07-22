From Philly to Tokyo: Two-Time All-Star Todd “The Toddfather” Frazier Brings Power to Tokyo

First time Olympian and New Jersey native Todd Frazier is awed as he joins Team USA’s 24-man baseball roster headed to Tokyo.

“Honestly, the intensity, the pride of knowing you’re playing for your country,” Frazier said in a recent interview, “I wish everybody could experience it.”

Baseball is among the new sports that have been reintroduced or added to the Olympics this year.

Here's a look at Frazier’s journey to Japan.

NJ Roots

Jersey born and raised, Frazier was born in Point Pleasant before growing up in Toms River, New Jersey. He attended Toms River South High School before attending Rutgers University.

Records

Frazier is a two-time All-Star. He's also won the Major League Baseball Player Alumni Association Heart & Hustle Award and been named National League Player of the Week.

Baseball Bloodline

Frazier is the son of Charlie Frazier Sr. and Joan Dathe Frazier. He has two brothers: Charlie Jr., a baseball coach, and Jeff, a former professional baseball player for the Detroit Tigers.

Education

Frazier played baseball at Toms River South High School, where he was a part of the Toms River East American Little League All-Star team. At Rutgers, he played for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Coach

Frazier is coached by Darren Fenster, third-base coach for the USA Baseball professional team.

Teammates

Frazier will be playing for Team USA on a 24-man team roster.

Men's Baseball for Team USA goes to bat against Israel July 30 at 7 p.m. JST in Tokyo (6 a.m. ET)