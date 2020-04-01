From Payment Relief to Blood Drives, Big Brands Pivot to Match Message of the Moment

From payment relief to blood drives, big brands are switching out their high-energy promotions for more muted social messaging that aims to bring thoughtful pause to Americans — while reminding them of their favorite products, according to NBC News.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, advertisers are having to radically rethink how they talk to customers to reflect health concerns, growing unemployment and social distancing policies.

All of this comes at a time when the ad industry is facing an existential crisis: Millions of consumers across the country are sheltering in place; restaurants, stores, and businesses across the country are shuttered.

Most major brands have pulled back on the hard sell and are instead emphasizing how they are helping, or pivoting to direct-to-consumer sales options. And in some cases, corporate chieftains themselves are emailing letters to customers about what they’re doing.

