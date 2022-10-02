Free SEPTA Rides Home Offered for Eagles Season

Anyone need a lift home?

Mobile casino and sportsbook app betPARX has teamed up with SEPTA to offer Eagles fans a free ride home from the NRG Station on the Broad Street Line after each home game this season, starting with Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“We are excited for football season and are thrilled at the opportunity to partner with SEPTA to offer complimentary rides home throughout the entire football season” said Matthew Cullen, Senior Vice President of betPARX, in a statement. “It’s our commitment to the Philadelphia sports fan to bring the action of the game to the palm of their hand. We want everyone to enjoy the thrill of the game responsibility by taking advantage of the free rides home program this football season.”

SEPTA will be accommodating passengers traveling to each game with a total of 10 trains on the Broad Street Line to NRG Station, according to a news release from betPARX.

The Sports Express trips will run every 10 minutes departing Fern Rock Station beginning at 10:10 a.m. until 12:20 p.m. stopping at Olney, Erie, Girard, Spring Garden, Race-Vine, City Hall and Walnut-Locust Stations.

“SEPTA is excited to partner with betPARX to provide free rides home,” said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards, in a statement. “SEPTA is a great option, offering fans safe and convenient travel on the Broad Street Line and connecting services.”

Free rides after Sunday’s game will start from the NRG Station on Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. Kickoff at the Linc is at 1 p.m.

There is also a free transfer to the Broad Street Line from the Market-Frankford Line and City Trolley routes at 15th Street/City Hall. The route will connect to regional rail centers in Center City and is accessible from the PATCO High Speed Line for riders from South Jersey.