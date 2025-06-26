Free Public Library in Philly to host Vinyl Record Listening club for music lovers

Interested in expanding your music taste? Trying to explore new genres? The Free Library of Philadelphia hosts a monthly Vinyl Record Listening club for any music buff to join.

The club -- located on 1901 Vine Street -- has gained popularity from music lovers of all levels all over the city.

"Philadelphia doesn’t have a lot of free (financially, zero dollars) spaces to gather and listen to music together. A lot of vinyl listening happens at bars, record shops, or in a friend’s home," the creator of the club, Jane Lippman shared. "There are financial barriers for a lot of people to get into records because equipment or albums are expensive."

The club meets monthly on Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. and is for adult patrons only. You can either bring your own records from home, or use a vinyl from the library's vinyl collection.

Due to the event's popularity and success, the group expects the club to go on and expand.

"I’m hoping for a community-driven program, where attendees are empowered to give feedback, lead a session if they’d like, or help pick themes for what we listen to," Lippman shared.

Lippman has big plans for the club and hopes to start doing workshops, zines and book reviews to connect community members.

There are no genre limits for the club, and whether you are brand new to the world of physical media or need to dust off your old milk crates, the club is said to be a great way to expand your music love.

Any music nerd can sign up for their email list to get more information about the club.