How about this for a late Christmas gift -- free parking!

Even when an official city holiday doesn't land on the actual holiday, like what's happening on Christmas 2022 and New Year's Day 2023 parking at Philadelphia meters and kiosks is still free.

That's right, parking holidays sometimes can fall on non-holidays.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority reminded folks in the city that parking enforcement would not being taking place on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 as the city observes Christmas, which fell on Sunday.

#FriendlyFYI: We will NOT be enforcing meters, kiosks, or time limits on residential streets today in observance of the Christmas holiday. pic.twitter.com/bckC3zxX7s — The PPA (@PhilaParking) December 25, 2022

The same thing will happen on Jan. 2, 2023, as the city observes New Year's Day, which also falls on a Sunday this holiday season.

During so-called "parking holidays" you can park at meters without paying and ignore residential parking time limits, according to the PPA. However, don't cause safety issues or park illegally or risk getting towed. "We only enforce parking regulations that affect safety and traffic flow," the PPA says.

Here is a look at the PPA's nine free parking days in 2023:

New Year’s Day (Jan. 2 in 2023)

Martin Luther King Day

Easter Sunday

Memorial Day

Juneteenth

Independence Day (July 4)

Labor Day

Thanksgiving

Christmas Day (Dec. 25)

Wishing you a safe last week of 2022 and parking-ticket free 2023.

