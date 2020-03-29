Free Hotel Rooms for Nurses and Doctors at HUP and CHOP, Penn Police

A hotel in Philadelphia’s University City neighborhood is offering free rooms for doctors and nurses at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia as well as University of Pennsylvania Police officers.

Homewood Suites by Hilton in University City made the announcement in order to help nearby healthcare workers and officers unable to return to their homes as they work around the clock amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our hope is that local accommodation will help ease the burden of travel home for doctors and nurses at HUP and CHOP, as well as Penn officers,” David Adelman, CEO of Campus Apartments, said. “Campus Apartments has been an integral member of the University City community for more than 60 years, and we want to support our neighbors and those on the front lines at HUP and CHOP in any way possible during this unprecedented time.”

