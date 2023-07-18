Free infant formula is now available for families in Delaware who have infants under the age of 1 as part of the state's initiative to help families in need.

Canisters of Care A2+ are available thanks to the Food Bank of Delaware and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware.

“Families are grappling with a lot of stressors these days, and for many the rising cost of living is make or break. Our initiative to provide free infant formula is just one way to take the pressure off of family budgets and relieves the worry about what comes next,” Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long said.

Care A2+ was picked because it has similar ingredients to the popular brand Similac, the Division of Public Health said.

Those wanting to get the free 28.2-ounce canister need to bring proof of residency with one of the following:

A photo ID issued by the State of Delaware

A government-issued ID

A piece of printed mail or billing statement with a Delaware address

“This infant formula is available today for Delaware families that need it the most. I encourage families to seek out a distribution site,” Delaware Gov. John Carney said.

A few of the giveaway locations include the Boys & Girls Club in Wilmington, the Food Bank of Delaware in Newark, and the Smyrna Clayton Boys & Girls Club in Smyrna.

For a full list of locations click here.