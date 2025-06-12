New Jersey

Formerly segregated school at Jersey Shore added to Black Heritage Trail

The Franklin Street School in Cape May, New Jersey was recently added to the state's Black Heritage Trail.

By Ted Greenberg, Alana Beltran and Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A major milestone in New Jersey is raising awareness about the sites that have played key roles in the state's rich African-American history by building on lessons from the past.

On Wednesday, June 11, a historical marker was unveiled outside of Franklin Street School in Cape May, New Jersey.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The formerly segregated school was a place of learning for Black children and is now the first site marked as part of the Black Heritage Trail.

"The Franklin Street School personifies the education that the African American community in Cape May so valued and embraced," Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The New Jersey Black Heritage Trail was established through legislation that was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2022 to highlight and elevate stories of Black life and resiliency.

Image shows where some of the sites are located along New Jersey's Black Heritage Trail.

The school is just one of the 51 sites throughout the state that has been selected so far.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Air Quality 53 mins ago

Code Orange Air Quality alert issued for Philly area Thursday

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Philly postal workers charged with stealing $80 million in U.S. Treasury checks

The Franklin Street School building has been preserved and now houses a library.

At almost 85 years old, Tina Newkirk hasn't forgotten the time she spent as a student here.

'It has fond memories," Newkirk explained. "They cared about everyone, everyone, everyone and everything."

More sites are expected to be added to the Black Heritage Trail as more markers are in production and will be going up soon. The New Jersey Historical Commission says it could be a couple years before all of them are in place

"About one a week is being ordered and we will roll them out in the months and weeks to come," Sara Cureton, of the NJ Historical Commission, said.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us