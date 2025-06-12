Formerly segregated school at Jersey Shore added to Black Heritage Trail

A major milestone in New Jersey is raising awareness about the sites that have played key roles in the state's rich African-American history by building on lessons from the past.

On Wednesday, June 11, a historical marker was unveiled outside of Franklin Street School in Cape May, New Jersey.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The formerly segregated school was a place of learning for Black children and is now the first site marked as part of the Black Heritage Trail.

"The Franklin Street School personifies the education that the African American community in Cape May so valued and embraced," Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The New Jersey Black Heritage Trail was established through legislation that was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2022 to highlight and elevate stories of Black life and resiliency.

The school is just one of the 51 sites throughout the state that has been selected so far.

The Franklin Street School building has been preserved and now houses a library.

At almost 85 years old, Tina Newkirk hasn't forgotten the time she spent as a student here.

'It has fond memories," Newkirk explained. "They cared about everyone, everyone, everyone and everything."

More sites are expected to be added to the Black Heritage Trail as more markers are in production and will be going up soon. The New Jersey Historical Commission says it could be a couple years before all of them are in place

"About one a week is being ordered and we will roll them out in the months and weeks to come," Sara Cureton, of the NJ Historical Commission, said.