Major upgrades coming to Philadelphia's Franklin Square. Here's what to expect

Over the next year, Franklin Square in Philadelphia will undergo an extreme makeover.

Historic Philadelphia, Inc. -- the non-profit organization responsible for the renovation, funding, management, and operation of Franklin Square -- announced that it is adding new amenities and updating long-time favorites to make visitors' experience at the beloved park more "accessible, more comfortable, and more fun."

So what's in store?

Renovated restroom facilities

Construction is underway for a new expanded restroom facility in Franklin Square. It will be designed to have more stalls in both the women's and men's rooms, as well as a separate gender-neutral family restroom.

Each restroom will also feature a handicap-accessible stall and no touch facets.

"This $2.2 million project is more than just a restroom upgrade. It's a commitment to enhancing the visitor experience," Historic Philadelphia Senior Vice President of Operations Wellness Lisa Deats said during a news conference. "The new facility will feature a beautiful design created to compliment the Franklin Square landscape."

Historic Philadelphia, Inc. shared an illustration of the vision for the upgraded restrooms:

Temporary restrooms will be available while construction is being done. The new facilities are expected to be completed later in 2025.

Upgraded lighting

Upgraded lighting will be installed to provide a brighter experience at Franklin Square.

"All of the existing lights in the Square will be upgraded to LED, which are more environmentally friendly and have a longer life span," said Amy Needle, President and CEO at Historic Philadelphia.

Visitors will have increased visibility for activities during the evening hours.

Playground makeover

Officials said the new Franklin Square Playground will celebrate the "site’s cultural and historical significance while embracing the concept of nature-based play."

The playground will incorporate elements that reflect the "imagination" of Ben Franklin while "embracing the culture" of Chinatown residents.

"New opportunities for play will include new equipment," said Lesly Attarian, Vice President of Development at Historic Philadelphia. "We're going vertical with a new climbing tower, slides that are accessible to people with disabilities, swings, musical instruments, boulders to climb and explore, a zipline, and a water misting area for those hot summer Philly days."

Historic Philadelphia, Inc. shared illustrations of their vision for the new playground:

"One of my favorite additions to the park is a bike and scooter path for new and young riders," Attarian added.

Attarian shared that the park currently serves over 100,000 children annually, which includes local daycare and school programs that use the space year-round.

Franklin Square PATCO Station upgrades

Needle shared that the Franklin Square PATCO station is being "modernized with essential upgrades to improve accessibility and create a more welcoming traveling experience."

The updated design will include earth-friendly glass and a living green roof that will blend with Franklin Square's green space.