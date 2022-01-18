Teen Shot Near Philadelphia's Frankford High School

Lee la historia en español aquí.

An 18-year-old Philadelphia high school student was shot multiple times near Frankford High School Tuesday morning.

Someone shot the high schooler in the back and elbow. The teen was also grazed on the eyebrow during the shooting.

The shooting happened in an alley off Fillmore Street in the Frankford neighborhood just before 8 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

The 18-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition, police and the School District of Philadelphia said.

The shooting took place about a block from Frankford High. The school district confirmed the teen is a student at the school.

At least one bullet from the shooting went into the window of a neighbor's home. That neighbor, who was asleep at the time, said he wasn't harmed.

