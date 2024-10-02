Man found bleeding from gunshot wound under SEPTA El tracks

Philadelphia police found a shooting victim bleeding from the stomach under SEPTA's Market-Frankford El line early Wednesday.

A bleeding 33-year-old man walked up to 15th District patrol officers along the 4600 block of Frankford Avenue in the Frankford neighborhood around 12:30 a.m., Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The scene is under the elevated tracks of SEPTA's MFL train line near Oxford Avenue.

Police rushed the critically injured man to a hospital for treatment.

The man was unable to tell officers what happened, so they began searching for clues, Small said.

Investigators found evidence that at least one shot was fired from a semi-automatic guns along the sidewalk of Frankford Avenue, Small said. Police also found the man's shoes and what appeared to be his keys.

Police searched surveillance video in hopes of finding out who shot the man. They asked anyone with info to contact them.