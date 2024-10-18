Philadelphia

4 wanted for shooting, killing driver before causing multi-car crash in West Philly

The shooting scene spanned at least a couple of blocks along Walnut Street in West Philadelphia on Aug. 6, 2024. West Philadelphia's Tyree Allen was found dead in a car

By Emily Rose Grassi

Philadelphia Police Department

Four men are wanted in connection to a deadly shooting incident that led to a multi-car crash in West Philadelphia back in August 2024, according to officials with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6 on the 5400 block of Walnut Street, police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

A man in his thirties, later identified as Tyree Allen, was killed when he was shot multiple times while sitting inside his car, officials said.

The suspects were driving a reportedly stolen maroon-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee when they opened fire at the victim, according to police.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Both the victim's car and the Jeep later crashed about a block away from where the shooting happened, police said.

The four suspects are accused of then running away before two of them hid from police by laying down on the front porch of a neighboring home, officials explained.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Climate change 3 hours ago

Climate change blamed for turning fall leaf colors dull

New Jersey 4 hours ago

Boy, 3, dies after being struck by car in Evesham, NJ

In surveillance video shared by Philadelphia police, the maroon Jeep can be seen at an intersection with the victim's sedan before both vehicles drive down the road.

The video then cuts to show the four suspects running down the sidewalk away from the direction that the vehicles had been driving.

If you have any information on this incident of the wanted suspects, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit by calling 215-686-3334/3335.

You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215.686.TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaGun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us