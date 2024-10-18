Four men are wanted in connection to a deadly shooting incident that led to a multi-car crash in West Philadelphia back in August 2024, according to officials with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6 on the 5400 block of Walnut Street, police said.

A man in his thirties, later identified as Tyree Allen, was killed when he was shot multiple times while sitting inside his car, officials said.

The suspects were driving a reportedly stolen maroon-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee when they opened fire at the victim, according to police.

Both the victim's car and the Jeep later crashed about a block away from where the shooting happened, police said.

The four suspects are accused of then running away before two of them hid from police by laying down on the front porch of a neighboring home, officials explained.

In surveillance video shared by Philadelphia police, the maroon Jeep can be seen at an intersection with the victim's sedan before both vehicles drive down the road.

The video then cuts to show the four suspects running down the sidewalk away from the direction that the vehicles had been driving.

If you have any information on this incident of the wanted suspects, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit by calling 215-686-3334/3335.

You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215.686.TIPS (8477).