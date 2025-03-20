Four-month-old dies after being left in vehicle in Ocean Co., father charged

Law enforcement officials in Ocean County, New Jersey, have charged a 35-year-old Lakewood man after his four-month-old son died earlier this week after, police claim, the infant was left in a vehicle for an extended period of time.

According to police, on Thursday, March 20, 2025, Moshe Ehrlich, 35, of Lakewood, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after his four-month-old son died in an incident that happened on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

In that incident, officials said, at about 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a call for an infant in distress in a motor vehicle located along 5th Street in Lakewood Township.

When officers arrived, officials said first responders were attempting to render lifesaving aid to a four-month-old boy.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was pronounced.

Police officials said an investigation determined that the child died after "the infant -- Ehrlich's son -- was left alone in his vehicle for an extended period of time."

Ehrlich turned himself in to police on Thursday morning, officials said.

Police officials said that he is currently in custody in the Ocean County Jail.

An investigation into this incident, officials said, is still active and ongoing.