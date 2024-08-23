Germantown

New museum in Philadelphia showcases work created by formerly incarcerated artists

Formerly Incarcerated Renaissance Museum -- also known as F.I.R.M. -- was designed to raise awareness of the challenges faced by those who were incarcerated and promote their rehabilitation and reintegration

By Cherise Lynch

NBC10

A first-of-its-kind museum is now open in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood, highlighting the work of formerly incarcerated artists.

Organizers say the Formerly Incarcerated Renaissance Museum -- also known as F.I.R.M. -- was designed to raise awareness of the challenges faced by those who were incarcerated and promote their rehabilitation and reintegration.

F.I.R.M. will feature the art of formerly incarcerated artists from over 22 states and three countries.

Artists include Danielle Metz, who was granted clemency by President Obama in 2016, and Luis González, who was sentenced to life in prison and won a Pulitzer Prize for his podcast.

According to organizers, the museum was founded by Rev. Dr. Michelle Simmions, who is also the founder and CEO of Why Not Prosper, a Philadelphia organization dedicated to helping women transition from prison back into the community.

For more information, visit www.why-not-prosper.org/the-firm-museum.

