Former Wildwood arcade to transform into country bar

By Ted Greenberg and Cherise Lynch

The boardwalk in Wildwood is about to get a major facelift. Crews are getting ready to work on a rebuild for a new attraction aimed at country music fans.

Soon the former home of an aging arcade is set to be transformed into a country bar, a first for the Wildwoods.

"It is going to be called the Honky Tonk Beach, " Broadwalk Mall co-owner Sean Dougherty told NBC10.

The location will be inside the Boardwalk Mall which also houses shops and a Captn’ Jack’s Island Grill.

"This was a true achievement to actually buy this place and to kind of just reinvent it," Dougherty said.

Doughtery added that Honky Tonk Beach will build on the success of Wildwood's popular Barefoot Country Music Fest over the past few years.

Just outside, a major spruce-up is underway and the latest phase of a multi-year project to refurbish the city's more than century-old boardwalk.

"We're going to have live entertainment, we're going to have line dancing," Dougherty said.

Now is the time to prepare and grab your cowboy hats and boots because the new bar is expected to open in mid-May.

