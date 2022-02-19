Former Upper Darby Principal Charged with Sexually Assaulting Student

A former elementary school principal in Delaware County has been charged with indecent assault and corruption of a minor for allegations stemming from a 2018 incident.

Authorities arrested and charged 43-year-old Jonathan Wisneski, a former principal at Primos Elementary with eight charges including sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child, and indecent assault.

According to investigators, Wisneski assaulted an 11-year-old girl back in 2018, when he was principal at the school.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollesteimer said allegations of inappropriate behavior against Wisneski when he was principal came up in 2018 as well, though it was until February of 2022 that they were given new information by one of the alleged victims.

“In Delaware County, we have no tolerance for people who prey on our children,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollesteimer said in a press conference Friday.

Wisneski's most recent employment was at Devereux CARES School District, Stollesteimer said. His bail was set at $150,000.

Authorities believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Darby Police at 610-734-3439 or the Delaware County District Attorney's office at 610-891-4700.