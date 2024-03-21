Former treasurer accused of stealing over $136k from Springfield Youth Club

Criminal charges have been filed against the former Treasurer of the Springfield Youth Club for allegedly stealing over $136,000 from the organization.

The club - located in Springfield, Pennsylvania - is a non-profit organization that teaches children how to play and compete in the sports of football and cheerleading.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, Kathleen Hammond, 54, of Springfield, had used funds from the club for various personal expenses, including vacations, concerts, and tickets to sporting events.

Officials said Hammond began serving as the club's Treasurer in 2018. Her responsibilities included making deposits and payments and managing the organization's bank and financial accounts.

Authorities allege that Hammond stole the Springfield Youth Club funds by depositing money into her bank account or utilizing the club's VENMO and PAYPAL accounts.

During the investigation, officials said Hammond admitted to using the funds for personal reasons and was removed from the position.

The affidavit said in total Hammond stole $136,179.91 from the organization but has returned $30,000 so far.