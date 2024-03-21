Pennsylvania

Former treasurer accused of stealing over $136k from Springfield Youth Club

Kathleen Hammond, 54, of Springfield, had used funds from the club for various personal expenses, including vacations, concerts, and tickets to sporting events

By Cherise Lynch

Different dollar bills in a pile as background.
Getty Images

Criminal charges have been filed against the former Treasurer of the Springfield Youth Club for allegedly stealing over $136,000 from the organization.

The club - located in Springfield, Pennsylvania - is a non-profit organization that teaches children how to play and compete in the sports of football and cheerleading. 

According to a probable-cause affidavit, Kathleen Hammond, 54, of Springfield, had used funds from the club for various personal expenses, including vacations, concerts, and tickets to sporting events.

Officials said Hammond began serving as the club's Treasurer in 2018. Her responsibilities included making deposits and payments and managing the organization's bank and financial accounts.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

New Jersey Feb 1

Former Atlantic City Council president charged with sending fake mail-in ballots

NBC10 Responds Feb 1

Victims of real estate wire scams beware as financial institutions experience more fraud attacks

Authorities allege that Hammond stole the Springfield Youth Club funds by depositing money into her bank account or utilizing the club's VENMO and PAYPAL accounts.

During the investigation, officials said Hammond admitted to using the funds for personal reasons and was removed from the position.

The affidavit said in total Hammond stole $136,179.91 from the organization but has returned $30,000 so far.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaCrime and CourtsSpringfield
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us