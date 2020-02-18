Former Temple Fraternity President Guilty of Attempted Sexual Assault

Philadelphia jurors delivered a split verdict on Tuesday in the sexual assault trial of a former Temple University fraternity president.

Ari Goldstein, 21, was accused of raping a woman inside the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house on Temple University's campus during the 2017-2018 school year. He also faced charges for an attempted sexual assault on a separate woman when she was a freshman at the North Philadelphia university.

Goldstein was found guilty of three counts related to the attempted sexual assault, court documents show. The jury delivered a not guilty verdict on three counts involving the accused rape victim including sexual assault.

Goldstein’s attorney, Perry DeMarco, argued that he was involved in a “sustained” sexual relationship with one of the victims. DeMarco maintained both encounters were consensual.

Temple University officials suspended Alpha Epsilon Pi in April after at least three women said they were sexually assaulted at the fraternity house. The reports also included allegations of underage drinking and drug use.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.