Former Temple Football Star Shot and Killed in Philadelphia

What to Know Former Temple University football star Zaire Williams was shot and killed in Philadelphia Monday morning.

Williams was a star high school football player in Sicklerville, New Jersey, and ranked third on on Temple University’s all-time freshman rushing list.

Philadelphia Eagles player Corey Clement and XFL player Phillip "PJ" Walker paid tribute to Williams on social media.

Friends and family are mourning a former Temple University football player who was shot and killed early Monday morning in Philadelphia.

A man, identified by a former teammate as 25-year-old Zaire Williams, was on the 1800 block of West Montgomery Avenue around 4 a.m. when he was shot in the head by an unidentified gunman.

Williams was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:38 a.m. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

Williams was a star running back at Timber Creek High School in Sicklerville, New Jersey, where he was ranked as New Jersey’s 16th best football player.

He then played two years for the Temple University Owls. During his freshman year in 2013, he ranked third on Temple University’s all-time freshman rushing list with 533 yards. He was named to the 2013 American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team and was a 2013 honorable mention for the All-Freshman team.

Williams missed several games due to a back injury during his sophomore year. He then transferred to the University of Maine.

Williams’ teammate at Temple, current XFL player Phillip “PJ” Walker, tweeted about his death.

Man........ life is short i can’t believe this news.. RIP Zaire 🙏 #23 My brotha!! 4L ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m0uwltdoqt — PJ Walker (@pjwalker_5) March 2, 2020

These losses are heavy.. trying to find the words but it’s hard to process this one. Love yu Zeek pic.twitter.com/m0cVLzBTAz — Buddy Brown (@BxddyBrown) March 2, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles player and Glassboro, New Jersey, native Corey Clement also paid tribute to Williams in an Instagram story.

A candlelight vigil will be held for Williams Monday at 9 p.m. at the Timber Creek football field on 501 Jarvis Road in Sicklerville, New Jersey.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.