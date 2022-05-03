Moshe Porat, the former dean of Temple University’s Fox School of Business, had his motion for bail denied by a federal judge on Monday, a week before his sentence is set to begin on May 9, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Porat, 75, was convicted on federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges in November for his role in Temple's 2018 rankings scandal. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison and ordered to pay a $250,000 fine by U.S. District Court Judge Gerald J. Pappert on March 11.

Porat subsequently filed a motion to have his fine stayed and to be released on bail while he appeals his conviction.

In his decision to deny the request on Monday, Pappert said that Porat's motion lacked detail about what questions he intended to raise in the appeal process and that "none of his challenges has merit."

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read more about Moshe Porat's case at PBJ.com.

Get all of your business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.