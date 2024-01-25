A former mayor of Reading has been moved from prison and into a reentry center in Philadelphia, officials said.

Vaughn Spencer transferred from the Federal Correctional Institution Ashland back on Oct. 19, 2023, and into what officials are calling community confinement.

The community confinement is run by the Federal Bureau of Prisons' Philadelphia Reentry Management Office and has moved Spencer into either home confinement or a halfway house.

Officials won't share the specifics of where Spencer is to protect his safety, the office said.

Spencer is expected to be released from the reentry program on April 5, 2025.

Back in 2017, Spencer pleaded not guilty to federal corruption charges. He was accused of selling the power of his office for campaign contributions.

An NBC10 report says that prosecutors alleged that the Democrat made clear to businesses and individuals that city contracts would be withheld if they didn't provide sufficient campaign contributions. Spencer also was accused of bribing the city council president to repeal an anti-corruption statute.