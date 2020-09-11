Former Police Officer Charged With Statutory Rape of 13-Year-Old

A former Philadelphia police officer has been charged with statutory rape and other offenses for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old when he was 23, the city District Attorney said Friday.

Sean Renaldo Stewart, now 47, allegedly had an ongoing sexual relationship with the teenage girl for three years, from 1996 to 1999, the DA's office said. The girl was 13 years old at the start of the alleged relationship.

Stewart was a cop from Oct. 1993 through Sept. 2011.

He faces charges of facing charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.