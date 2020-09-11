Philadelphia

Former Police Officer Charged With Statutory Rape of 13-Year-Old

The cop served 18 years on the Philadelphia Police Department. The alleged statutory rape occurred betwen 1996 and 1999, the city District Attorney's office said.

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A former Philadelphia police officer has been charged with statutory rape and other offenses for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old when he was 23, the city District Attorney said Friday.

Sean Renaldo Stewart, now 47, allegedly had an ongoing sexual relationship with the teenage girl for three years, from 1996 to 1999, the DA's office said. The girl was 13 years old at the start of the alleged relationship.

Stewart was a cop from Oct. 1993 through Sept. 2011.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Bucks County 4 hours ago

Taking a Moment at Bucks County Memorial to Remember Those Lost on 9/11

New Jersey 2 hours ago

Looking to Lessen Waits at MVC Locations, NJ Changes License Rules

He faces charges of facing charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us