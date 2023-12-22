Former Philly nonprofit executive charged with stealing $1.6M from clergy members' widows, orphans

A former executive director and treasurer of a nonprofit fund in Philadelphia is accused of stealing more than $1.6 million in funds that were intended for widows and orphans of deceased clergy.

John A. Miller, 74, of Philadelphia has been arrested and charged by indictment on charges of wire fraud, according to United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, between Jan. 2015 through May 2022, Miller devised a scheme to divert money from the fund created for the family of deceased clergy to himself by presenting false and fraudulent financial information to other fund executives and its outside auditors.

It's alleged that Miller used the money to fund personal purchases for himself, including international cruises, vacations to the Caribbean and a luxury condominium, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

If convicted, Miller faces a maximum possible sentence of 60 years in prison.