A former New Jersey high school teacher and TV sports anchor is accused of inappropriately touching girls at the school and making sexually suggestive comments.

Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, was the sports anchor at WMGM-TV for years until the station closed its news department at the end of 2014. He then became a television and media production teacher at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology (ACIT) in Mays Landing, New Jersey.

In early 2022, a student at the school reported several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior by Thompson. ACIT officials then notified law enforcement, leading to an investigation.

Investigators then determined Thompson engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with at least five female students at the school. A mother of a student, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10 her daughter witnessed some of Thompson’s inappropriate behavior. The woman's daughter is not listed in the criminal complaint.

“They had located emails, numerous emails to her of him summoning her to his classroom, to be alone with her,” the woman said. “The majority of it was verbal. He did massage her shoulders. He did hold her hand.”

ACIT officials said Thompson was suspended from the school in mid-February, immediately after the first allegations surfaced. He was then fired a few weeks later.

“He said almost on a daily basis about not getting him fired,” the woman told NBC10. “So obviously he knew that his behavior was completely inappropriate.”

Thompson was arrested and charged on Oct. 18 with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal sexual contact and official misconduct.

“I feel like he just thinks that he is untouchable,” the woman said. “Because he’s well-known in the community that he can do all this and get away with it.”

On Monday, a judge ordered that Thompson be released from jail under the condition that he have no contact with any of the alleged victims.

“I’m following all the rules and regulations,” Thompson said during Monday’s detention hearing. “I’m not going anywhere.”

Thompson’s attorney, Darrin Lord, maintained his client’s innocence.

“Does he want to be out and defend himself? Absolutely,” Lord said. “These allegations are vehemently denied.”

Thompson is scheduled for another court hearing at the end of November.

Anyone with information about Thompson should call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit the Prosecutor’s Office website.