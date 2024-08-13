New Jersey

Former NJ middle school teacher, basketball coach arrested for sexual assaults of student

Police in New Jersey have arrested Darrell Moody, 51, of Plainfield, a former 5th grade teacher and basketball coach in Trenton, on allegations of sexually assaulting a middle school student

Police in Trenton, NJ, have arrested a 51-year-old former teacher and basketball coach at Parker Elementary School, on allegations that he sexually assaulted a former student at the school over the course of five years.

According to acting Mercer County Prosecutor Theresa Hilton, on Monday, law enforcement officials arrested Darrell Moody, 51, of Plainfield, NJ. He has been charged with sexual assault offenses, endangering the welfare of a child and related offenses on allegations that he sexually assaulted a former student throughout the course of 2014 through 2019.

In a statement on Moody's arrest, officials said in May, a person who claimed to have been a victim of Moody's, contacted police to report allegations of sexual assault spanning since they were a student at Parker Elementary School.

The victim, police said, the alleged sexual assault incidents began when Moody was a fifth grade teacher at the school.

Officials said that investigators believe Moody continued to molest this victim over the course of several years, continuing through the child's time in middle school and into high school.

At the time, police said, Moody was also serving as a basketball coach at Joyce Kilmer Middle School, as well.

In an unrelated case, on June 27 of last year, police officials charged Moody with endangering the welfare of children and soliciting a minor for prostitution.

An investigation into this case is ongoing and police are asking anyone who may have additional information in this case to contact the prosecutor’s SVU at (609) 989-6568 or email mcposvu@mercercounty.org.

