Former NJ High School Teacher Sexually Assaulted Student for Years, Police Say

Officials in New Jersey announced the arrest of a former teacher at Steinert High School in Hamilton after he, allegedly, sexually assaulted a former student.

According to police, Joseph DePuglio, 76, of Ewing, was arrested on Monday and has been charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials said the charges came to light after an investigation that began when the victim, a former student, came to police at the end of last year with allegations concerning an ongoing sexual relationship they claimed to have had with DePuglio.

Police said the incidents are alleged to have occurred at DePuglio's home between 1998 and 2000 while he was employed as the victim's teacher.

An investigation, police said, is ongoing.