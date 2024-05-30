Former NJ Boy Scouts camp worker pleads to child porn charges

A former worker at several Boy Scout camps throughout New Jersey, has pleaded guilty to charges of possessing and distributing child pornography -- including videos that depicted children at the camps where he worked.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, 70-year-old William Mickel, of Lake Hopatcong, NJ, pleaded guilty to charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Mickel -- who was employed at Boy Scout camps including: Camp Winnebago in Rockaway, NJ and Camp Allamuchy in Stanhope, NJ, from February through April of 2022 -- distributed and possessed hundreds of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse on electronic devices found in his home.

Investigators have said that Mickel placed hidden cameras the bathrooms at camps where he worked and some of the videos in his possession depicted children who attended those camps.

Mickel's charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3.