The grandson of former Philadelphia Mayor John Street -- and son of State Senator Sharif Street (D-3rd dist.) -- was arrested for the second time in the new year on charges that claim he was responsible for a hit-and-run incident that left a 14-year-old girl injured last year.

Sharif Street Jr. was arrested on Jan. 29 in connection to an incident that occurred back on Aug. 13, 2023, at about 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Broad Street and Erie Avenue in Philadelphia's Tioga neighborhood, police said.

According to law enforcement officials, at that time, a 14-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck in a hit-and-run incident involving a white Nissan Maxima.

An investigation into the incident, officials said, revealed that Street was behind the wheel of the vehicle at time of the crash.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

He has been charged with being part of an accident that involved injury or death, aggravated assault by vehicle, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 8.

Prior arrests and charges for Sharif Street Jr.

Earlier this year, Street was arrested when, officials said, he attacked a security worker at the MET Philadelphia during the morning inauguration of Mayor Cherelle Parker on Jan. 2.

In that incident, officials allege, Street and another man attempted to bypass a security barrier when they were confronted by a security official working the event.

In response, Street "became combative" and grabbed the security worker by the shirt before punching him in the face, investigators said.

Street already has a trial date scheduled on Feb. 27 on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct in connection to that incident.

Along with these cases, court documents note, Street has yet to perform five hours of community service after he was arrested by Temple University police for a fight in September of last year.

Also, in December of last year, Street pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly conduct after being arrested by police in Ambler, last February.

In that case, Street was sentenced to serve eight days in prison and 30 days on probation, according to court documents.