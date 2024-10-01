Former IBEW head Johnny ‘Doc' Dougherty heads to prison to begin 6 year sentence

Once a staple of Philadelphia's political scene, former Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) union leader John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty reported to prison on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, to serve a six year sentence after he was convicted of embezzling funds from his former union.

At about 2:20 p.m., officials at the Federal Correction Institution in Lewisburg confirmed that Dougherty was in custody at the prison ending a years-long case that shined a light on corruption within the politically powerful labor union.

Last year, Dougherty was convicted of bribing a City Council member and embezzling nearly $600,000 from the electricians' union he once led.

For nearly three decades, Dougherty ran the union and he was a Democratic power broker in Pennsylvania politics, steering tens of millions in union campaign contributions to candidates for office.

“I’m here to take full responsibility. It’s embarrassing. I’m sick,” the Associated Press quoted Dougherty saying during his sentencing hearing earlier this year.

Dougherty was sentenced to serve six years in prison on a case that found he and others embezzled nearly $600,000 from Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) between 2010 and 2016.

Dougherty -- the former business manager of IBEW Local 98 and the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council -- spent the money on home renovations, meals, concerts and groceries for himself and his family and friends, prosecutors claimed.

Brian Burrows, former president of Local 98, who was convicted in this case along with Dougherty, was sentenced to serve four years in prison.

In a hearing last year, federal prosecutor described Dougherty and Burrows actions as "intentional theft" and accused them of instructing contractor Anthony Massa to perform work at their personal homes while billing IBEW for it.

The prosecution also highlighted evidence they claim shows thousands of dollars in union credit card expenses for birthday parties, dinners and household items at stores, including Target.

Also, Dougherty and Burrows owned a bar together -- Doc’s Union Pub in South Philly's Pennsport neighborhood -- and this case claims union funds were used to afford renovations to the pub.

Prosecutors also argued that funds were used to influence political officials -- including a claim that union money was used to send former Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams' daughters to camp in 2015.

Williams pleaded guilty to bribery back in 2017.

Dougherty was previously indicted in 2019 after a lengthy FBI investigation.

In November 2021, he and a city council member were convicted of conspiracy in a corruption trial.

Prosecutors said Dougherty kept Bobby Henon, a union electrician-turned-Philadelphia City Council member, on the payroll to help his union keep a tight grip on construction jobs.

Dougherty was convicted of eight counts, including conspiracy and honest services wire fraud, while Henon was convicted of 10 counts, including conspiracy, bribery and honest services wire fraud.

Dougherty was also acquitted of three fraud counts and Henon of eight fraud and bribery counts.