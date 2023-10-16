Delaware

Former Girl Scout troop treasurer arrested for theft

Police say 52-year-old Kelly Raab of Frankford, Delaware, cashed fraudulent checks and made unauthorized payment card transactions as a troop treasurer over the course of four years

By Hayden Mitman

Girl_Scouts_Slam_Boy_Scouts_for_Admitting_Girls.jpg

A 52-year-old woman from Frankford, Delaware has been arrested and charged with theft after, police said, a nearly year-long investigation found she had cashed fraudulent checks and made unauthorized credit card transactions as a Girl Scout troop treasurer.

On Monday, law enforcement officials said that Kelly M. Raab on Thursday morning, last week.

Officials said that Raab was apprehended after Girl Scout troop representatives reported theft to the state police in January.

At that time, police said, Raan was identified as the former treasurer of a Girl Scout troop and, following a ten-month long investigation, she was apprehended last week.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

According to the Delaware State Police, Raab is alleged to have issued and cashed fraudulent checks, as well as making unauthorized payment card transactions, from January of 2018 until November of last year, during her time as treasurer of the troop.

Officials claim the total loss Raab accumulated amounted to more than $12,000.

Last week, Raab turned herself in to state police and, officials said, she has been released after being charged and arraigned.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Arrest made in deadly shooting of Officer Richard Mendez

Philadelphia 54 mins ago

Bail now at $4M for biker who attacked woman in video, officials say

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us