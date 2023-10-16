Former Girl Scout troop treasurer arrested for theft

A 52-year-old woman from Frankford, Delaware has been arrested and charged with theft after, police said, a nearly year-long investigation found she had cashed fraudulent checks and made unauthorized credit card transactions as a Girl Scout troop treasurer.

On Monday, law enforcement officials said that Kelly M. Raab on Thursday morning, last week.

Officials said that Raab was apprehended after Girl Scout troop representatives reported theft to the state police in January.

At that time, police said, Raan was identified as the former treasurer of a Girl Scout troop and, following a ten-month long investigation, she was apprehended last week.

According to the Delaware State Police, Raab is alleged to have issued and cashed fraudulent checks, as well as making unauthorized payment card transactions, from January of 2018 until November of last year, during her time as treasurer of the troop.

Officials claim the total loss Raab accumulated amounted to more than $12,000.

Last week, Raab turned herself in to state police and, officials said, she has been released after being charged and arraigned.