Former Eagles QB Nick Foles' company looks to trademark ‘You want Philly Philly'

Former Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback -- and living legend in the hearts of many throughout the region -- Nick Foles has made a move to trademark the phrase: "You want Philly Philly."

As many will remember -- and, if you need to jog your memory, there's a statue immortalizing the moment located outside Lincoln Financial Field you can check out -- Foles famously asked former Eagles coach Doug Pederson, with just seconds left in the second quarter of Super Bowl LII and up 15-12 over the New England Patriots, if he wanted to run "Philly Philly."

Foles was referring to the play better known as the "Philly Special."

Needless to say the play, which saw the ball snapped to former running back Corey Clement before he flipped it to former tight end Trey Burton, who then threw a touchdown pass to a wide open Foles in the end zone, was a turning point that helped lift the Birds to a Super Bowl victory that year.

Now, with a filing submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Foles -- through Patrick O'Donnell, an NFL punter and partner with the former Eagles quarterback in the apparel company Dad SZN -- has applied to trademark the phrase.

As first reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal, the company plans to use the phrase on a line of clothing.

In fact, the company's site already lists several "Philly Philly" branded products, including a $32 "You want Philly Philly" beanie.

However, the filing notes that these clothing items are not made in Philadelphia.

Still, it's hard not to agree that Foles has a right to claim ownership of the phrase.

He certainly owned the Patriots with it.